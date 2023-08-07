The numbers of nightjars living on Ashdown Forest are a barometer for the health of the area's rare lowland heath. These endangered birds are thriving according to the latest survey!

One of the birds that ensures Ashdown Forest’s global protected status is thriving according to the results of an annual survey.

The nightjar lives on the Forest’s rare lowland heath and is characterised by its nocturnal lifestyle and jarring call. The Forest’s lowland heath is a habitat that is even rarer than the rainforest and the presence of the Nightjars indicates it is in good health.

A team of volunteers led by Ashdown Forest rangers recently completed their yearly audit. The work is essential to chart the population numbers of the birds. They are protected by The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and are on the UK conservation Amber watch list.

A rare nightjar nesting on Ashdown Forest by Alastair Gray

The survey revealed that wherever there is suitable habitat on the Forest the Nightjar is found. The Forest rangers have been working to restore and enhance the birds’ territories. The Nightjar is a ground nesting species and there is concern that they could be vulnerable to disturbance from predators and human visitors. The survey identified 86 territories (that is up from 85 in 2022).

Ash Walmsley, Ashdown Forest’s Countryside Manager said: “These birds are vital to the Forest’s protected status. A thriving population of nightjars is a reliable barometer for the health of our lowland heath. We will now be concentrating our efforts on improving and extending their habitat and we hope to see a higher number of them next year. I would like to thank our fantastic volunteers for their help with this vital work.”

Nightjars arrive at Ashdown Forest from Africa in May and nest on the ground often close to paths. When the chicks hatch, their eyes are already open and they can walk, but they are not able to fly for round 18 days which makes them vulnerable to predators and disturbance from dogs and human visitors. The parents hunt at dawn and dusk and feed their offspring for around 12 days. Then when they are ready, they will embark on the long journey back to Africa.