Consultation to build 400 new homes on Wealden border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A developer has promised to 'consult on plans' to build 400 new homes on land on the border between Wealden and Tunbridge Wells.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the scheme by Esquire Developments would include a new ground for Tunbridge Wells Rugby Club. The existing club ground has been earmarked for housing.

Three and a half parcels of land are within Wealden District and the remaining half parcel, site of the existing rugby club, is in Tunbridge Wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August last year 360 homes were planned for the site. This included ten self-build plots, a 70-bed care home, a 120 places children's nursery and employment space of 604 sqm.

Boss Andy Wilford

The rugby club would relocate south on the opposite side of Frant Road in Bunny Lane. Andy Wilford, head of land and planning at Esquire Developments, said the firm had been working alongside the rugby club for some time to explore a relocation and replacement with a state-of-the-art, purpose built sports campus.

He said: "Not only would this provide the club with facilities that are top in class for its rugby and cricket but it also gives them the chance to secure their long-term future. The rugby club is an important and long-standing part of the community and we believe the new facility will bring benefits to local people."

He explained that these sites in the proposal were identified for development in Wealden District Council's draft local plan. He went on: "While the development concepts are still emerging there is a huge amount of work being done in the background to make sure we address local concerns. There will be plenty of opportunity for local people to give their feedback through our extensive public engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is our intention to bring forward a scheme that is designed sensitively within its settling, landscape led and that delivers on much-needed local housing needs, both private and affordable."

He also said the firm understands the importance of enhancing biodiversity and delivering sustainable communities.

Emma van Rooyen launched a petition urging Tunbridge Wells Borough, Wealden District and Frant Parish councils to reject the proposal. One objector stated: "It exceeds the boundary of Tunbridge Wells into Wealden while giving no benefit to the rural area. It will destroy a greenfield site unnecessarily with other options available. No infrastructure to support it."

Another objector who signed the petition wrote: "This development will totally alter and destroy the much cherished 'gateway to Tunbridge Wells.

--

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the scheme by Esquire Developments would include a new ground for Tunbridge Wells Rugby Club. The existing club ground has been earmarked for housing.

Three and a half parcels of land are within Wealden District and the remaining half parcel, site of the existing rugby club, is in Tunbridge Wells.

In August last year 360 homes were planned for the site. This included ten self-build plots, a 70-bed care home, a 120 places children's nursery and employment space of 604 sqm.

The rugby club would relocate south on the opposite side of Frant Road in Bunny Lane. Andy Wilford, head of land and planning at Esquire Developments, said the firm had been working alongside the rugby club for some time to explore a relocation and replacement with a state-of-the-art, purpose built sports campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Not only would this provide the club with facilities that are top in class for its rugby and cricket but it also gives them the chance to secure their long-term future. The rugby club is an important and long-standing part of the community and we believe the new facility will bring benefits to local people."

He explained that these sites in the proposal were identified for development in Wealden District Council's draft local plan. He went on: "While the development concepts are still emerging there is a huge amount of work being done in the background to make sure we address local concerns. There will be plenty of opportunity for local people to give their feedback through our extensive public engagement.

"It is our intention to bring forward a scheme that is designed sensitively within its settling, landscape led and that delivers on much-needed local housing needs, both private and affordable."

He also said the firm understands the importance of enhancing biodiversity and delivering sustainable communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma van Rooyen launched a petition urging Tunbridge Wells Borough, Wealden District and Frant Parish councils to reject the proposal. One objector stated: "It exceeds the boundary of Tunbridge Wells into Wealden while giving no benefit to the rural area. It will destroy a greenfield site unnecessarily with other options available. No infrastructure to support it."

Another objector who signed the petition wrote: "This development will totally alter and destroy the much cherished 'gateway to Tunbridge Wells.'

--

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195