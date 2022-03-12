Controlled explosion after item found on Selsey beach

Selsey Coastguard was paged to reports of possible ordnance on Medmerry Beach at 8.21am.

On arrival the item was located and photos were taken and sent to the explosive ordnance disposal team (EODT)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A search of the beach was carried out with a few other items being located.

Picture courtesy of Selsey Coastguard

EOD arrived on scene and a controlled explosion was safely carried out just after 12pm today.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said: "Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach has been found to still be highly explosive still like todays piece, so please do not touch it and call the Coastguard straight away on 999 and ask for the Coastguard!