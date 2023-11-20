Copthorne pupils get hi-vis happy on their walk to school thanks to donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation was made in coordination with International Walk to School Month, which took place in October 2023. The global initiative, organised by UK charity Living Streets, aims to encourage families to leave the car at home and walk to school.

The housebuilder has gifted 60 high visibility jackets to the children for them to wear during their morning and afternoon commute.

Lesley Anderson, Business Manager at Fairway Infant School, said: “International Walk To School Month is vital for promoting sustainability and a healthy lifestyle for our youngsters.

"It was hugely important for our pupils to take part this year, and we are grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s kind donation that will help ensure they can now continue walking to and from school during the winter months as safely as possible.”

Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are really pleased to have been able to supply Fairway Infant School with a sizeable amount of high visibility jackets. International Walk To School Month is a fantastic initiative that gets pupils more active during the day and reduces the number of cars on the road.