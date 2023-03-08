Copthorne School given £250 donation for World Book Day

World Book Day celebrations at Copthorne CE Junior School in Copthorne were boosted by a sizeable book voucher donation from Taylor Wimpey South Thames.

The school received a £250 book voucher from the homebuilder in support of the national event which took place on Thursday 2nd March.

Pupils at Copthorne C.E Junior School all celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters and bringing along their most treasured books for reading sessions that took place throughout the fun-filled day.

Helen Denison, Headteacher at Copthorne C.E Junior School, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to follow in the steps of their beloved fictional characters and hone their reading skills. Our pupils really enjoyed the occasion and can’t wait for next year to do it all over again. Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll be able to purchase a variety of books to support all our students in their learning and development.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Books are a great way for children to learn about the world around them and discover some amazing stories, incredible characters and terrific authors that’ll capture their imaginations throughout their childhood and beyond. We were delighted to support Copthorne C.E Junior School with a World Book Day donation and hope that their new books will be enjoyed for years to come.”