Sussex Police have confirmed that they were called to a report of an assault in Crawley after a cordoned off area was spotted on Wednesday, October 11.

At 10.41am on Wednesday, the Facebook group Spotted Crawley posted three photos of a police car and officers at The Boulevard. These images showed that a section of the pavement containing two trees and bike racks had been cordoned off from the public.

The Facebook group shared the images with the Crawley Observer.

Sussex Police said this morning (Friday, October 13) that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At about half past midnight, a 48-year-old local man was taken to hospital with a serious injury. He is recovering in hospital. Officers arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assault, and he has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Police have maintained a presence in the area today while the investigation is carried out. It was believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a wider threat to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 28 of 11/10.”

