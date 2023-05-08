Edit Account-Sign Out
Coronation Celebrations as residents, staff and families partied the day away with a street party, BBQ and entertainment

Excitement was in the air at Kingsland House in Shoreham-By-Sea where residents, staff and families were busy planning a party fit for a King on Saturday (May 6).

By Donna GuyverContributor
Published 8th May 2023, 17:38 BST

The event was a huge success, despite the weather, with a BBQ and entertainer.

The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering.

Donna Guyver, Lead Activities Coordinator, said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion.

Three generations celebrating together as our resident's grandson arrived in his military unifrom Three generations celebrating together as our resident's grandson arrived in his military unifrom
"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Molly, a resident at Kingsland House care home, said: “I can just about remember the Queen’s Coronation, I was very small but I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun.

"We all wanted to pay our respects to the new King and create new memories, it is such an important occasion to mark.”

