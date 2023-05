The Children from Holy Cross Church Uckfield have been busy in the lead up to the Coronation weekend to make a spectacular mural for the community to enjoy.

Coronation Mural by the children from Holy Cross Church

To mark the Coronation of King Charles III the children from the Holy Cross Church (Junior Church) have been busy creating a mural to mark this historical moment.

Made almost entirely from recycled materials including milk bottle tops, ring pulls, beer bottle caps, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles this artwork came together to create something very special for the community and was on proud display outside the church over the Coronation weekend.

The children were delighted with the result and we are incredibly proud of what they'd achieved.

Thank you to Parker Building Supplies for donations the 8ft piece of wood so generously.

