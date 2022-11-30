Cost of living support for families and children

Citizens Advice in West Sussex are a charity here to support you and your family with our good quality, independent advice.

At Citizens Advice in West Sussex, we know that with rapidly increasing prices and energy bills, people across the county are worried about money and how they’ll manage this winter. This can be especially difficult for families with children, so it’s important to know what extra support is available.

Check your benefit entitlement – You can do this using our online benefit checker, which can be found on our website. You may be entitled to benefits regardless of your income, or if you own your home.

Children aged 16-19 – You are usually still eligible for help for children aged 16-19 while they remain in further education or training.

Changes in your circumstances – If you’ve just had a child, make sure you complete a fresh benefit check. You are likely to be eligible for child benefit, and for extra elements of Universal Credit. If you are already claiming Working Tax Credit, you should be able to add Child Tax Credit onto your claim.

Other helpAs well as benefits, other support is available:

• Healthy Start Card – If you’re over 10 weeks pregnant or have at least one child under 4, you may be eligible for a Healthy Start card for help buying healthy food, like fruit, vegetables and pulses, plus cow’s and baby milk.

• Sure Start Maternity Grant - If you are expecting or have just had your first child, you may be eligible for a Sure Start Maternity Grant of £500. Make sure you apply before the child reaches their first birthday.

• Free School Meals – You maybe be able to receive free school meals for school-aged children and those in further education.

• Help with Childcare Costs - You get help towards childcare costs if you are on Tax Credits or on Universal Credit. Alternatively, you could qualify for a Tax-free Childcare account.

• Extra help if your child has a disability - If your child is under 16 and has a disability, they may be eligible for Disability Living Allowance. If they are 16 or over, they could apply for Personal Independence Payment.

• Free or low cost School Transport – Free School Transport may be provided if a child lives a long way from school or you have a low income. If you don’t qualify for free transport, you may also be able to access “spare seats” at a low cost; these are known as concessionary seats.

• 16-19 bursary – A bursary for children who are aged 16-19 and in further education, covering items such as a travel pass, free meals or books.

More cost of living support information can be found on our website: www.advicewestsussex.org.uk/advice/cost-of-living/