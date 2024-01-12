Could you be the next St Catherine's Hospice trustee?

St Catherine’s Hospice is looking for voluntary trustees to support its vital work caring for local people living with a life-limiting or terminal condition.

Trustees provide governance to the hospice, contribute to the charity’s strategic future and act as an ambassador for all aspects of their work.

And there’s never been a more exciting time to support St Catherine’s after its recent move to a larger hospice at Pease Pottage.

Anyone interested in becoming a trustee is invited to visit St Catherine’s on Grace Holland Avenue on Monday 15 January from 6pm to 8pm. This will provide a chance to learn more about the role and to meet current trustees and the current Chair, St Catherine’s Chief Executive Giles Tomsett and the hospice’s Senior Management Team.

A nurse providing care on St Catherine’s wards

Peter Nesbitt, Head of Business Planning, Risk and Volunteering at St Catherine’s said, “By becoming a trustee you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’re supporting a charity that provides essential care and support to around 2,000 people every year.

“All skills and experience are welcome but we’re particularly keen to hear from people with IT, Legal, Clinical/Medical, Human Resources, Equality and Diversity, and Fundraising and Marketing knowledge.

“We also want to represent all parts of our community. We encourage applications from people with disabilities, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, non-binary candidates and those who have experienced mental health problems. Sometimes people might see their differences as a barrier to hospice care but we support everyone. It would be wonderful to reflect that within our trustees too.”

If you would like to find out more or apply to become a trustee, please email [email protected] or phone 01293 447351 between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday for an application pack. The closing date for completed applications is Sunday 4 February 2024.