Council and contractor support foodbanks with donation station and advent calendars

Crawley Borough Council and its contractor Wates are supporting local foodbank charities The Easter Team and Free Shop Crawley this Christmas.The council has set up a donation station at the Town Hall for both charities, while Wates has delivered more than 200 advent calendars and festive food to The Easter Team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents can donate items in the Town Hall foyer until Tuesday 19 December.

The charities particularly want the following items:

· Gravy

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sue Mullins (left) with Wates staff and representatives from The Easter Team

· Stuffing

· Puddings, such as mince pies and Christmas puddings (must be non-alcoholic)

· Chocolates

· Chocolate biscuits, shortbread, festive biscuits

Donations

· Other packet items for Christmas meals

· Tins of baked beans

· Tins or packets of soup

· Tinned potatoes

· Cereal

· Pasta sauce

· Tinned fish

· Tinned hotdogs

· Tinned meatballs

· Toiletry gift sets

· Christmas socks

· Gifts for parents.

Other ways that residents can help include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The Easter Team needs people to help deliver food parcels on 22 December. You will need to have your own van

· Giving a financial donation towards a food hamper: freeshopcrawley.com/donations

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “I’m proud to support this initiative, which will help two fantastic Crawley charities who do so much good in the town.

“If you can afford to, please donate at our collection station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Su Parrish, Operations Manager of The Easter Team, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this support to spread the joy of Christmas. The generosity of Crawley people never fails to amaze me!”

Laura-Jane Wainwright, CEO and Project Development Manager of Free Shop Crawley, said: “This funding is going to make so much difference to the beneficiaries of our charity. We will be able to broaden our reach and to offer crucial support to those in financial hardship.

“As the cost of living rises, households have to cut on even more essentials such as toothpaste and sanitary items; women and young girls are using tissue or simply staying home when on their period. Having this funding means we can provide the essentials needed to help reduce the social and financial inequality that our beneficiaries face.”

For more information on The Easter Team visit theeasterteam.org