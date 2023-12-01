Council and contractor support foodbanks with donation station and advent calendars
The charities particularly want the following items:
· Gravy
· Stuffing
· Puddings, such as mince pies and Christmas puddings (must be non-alcoholic)
· Chocolates
· Chocolate biscuits, shortbread, festive biscuits
· Other packet items for Christmas meals
· Tins of baked beans
· Tins or packets of soup
· Tinned potatoes
· Cereal
· Pasta sauce
· Tinned fish
· Tinned hotdogs
· Tinned meatballs
· Toiletry gift sets
· Christmas socks
· Gifts for parents.
Other ways that residents can help include:
· The Easter Team needs people to help deliver food parcels on 22 December. You will need to have your own van
· Giving a financial donation towards a food hamper: freeshopcrawley.com/donations
Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “I’m proud to support this initiative, which will help two fantastic Crawley charities who do so much good in the town.
“If you can afford to, please donate at our collection station.”
Su Parrish, Operations Manager of The Easter Team, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this support to spread the joy of Christmas. The generosity of Crawley people never fails to amaze me!”
Laura-Jane Wainwright, CEO and Project Development Manager of Free Shop Crawley, said: “This funding is going to make so much difference to the beneficiaries of our charity. We will be able to broaden our reach and to offer crucial support to those in financial hardship.
“As the cost of living rises, households have to cut on even more essentials such as toothpaste and sanitary items; women and young girls are using tissue or simply staying home when on their period. Having this funding means we can provide the essentials needed to help reduce the social and financial inequality that our beneficiaries face.”
For more information on The Easter Team visit theeasterteam.org
For more information on Free Shop Crawley visit freeshopcrawley.com