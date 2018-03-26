Council eyes land for new special school in Hailsham

The council is considering land for the location of a new special school in Hailsham.

Around four and a half acres of land in a field in Reef Way, off Battle Road, could become a new Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) free school.

The ‘co-educational’ school would have 80 places and its cost will be included in the county council’s £18 million budget for new special schools.

In a report, county council workers said the site has good transport links and is in the area where the need for it is greatest.

It would open in September 2020 and provide 80 primary and secondary spaces for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

Approval of buying the land needs to be rubber-stamped by the county council’s lead member for resources this Friday (March 30).

Then, East Sussex County Council is inviting applications from providers to apply to establish the new school, with the successful applicant formally approved by the Secretary of State, anticipated by May this year.

This comes as part of plans to build two new schools in the town as a response to the growing need for them.

The second involves expanding Hailsham Community College to accept primary pupils from 2019 – creating 420 more school places. To do this, the county council is also looking to buy land East of Park Road.

