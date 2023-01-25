Council proposes investment in Crawley without frontline cuts

Crawley Borough Council’s proposed 2023/24 budget is set to be debated by the Cabinet on Wednesday 1 February, with a recommendation made to Full Council on 22 February.

Councillor Michael Jones (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Despite challenging financial conditions, the budget protects frontline services, invests in the council’s assets, helps alleviate water neutrality issues and provides a below-inflation cut in the council’s portion of your Council Tax.

Council Tax bills are made up of three elements – Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet will debate a proposed Council Tax increase of 2.99 per cent – the equivalent of a £6.55 annual rise for a band D property.

West Sussex County Council is proposing a rise of £77.67 on a band D property (4.99 per cent), which will be debated at its Full Council meeting on 17 February. The provisional precept for the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner will rise by £15 on a band D property (6.67 per cent).

If the proposed rises are approved, for every pound paid in Council Tax, West Sussex County Council will receive 77.82p, Sussex Police will receive 11.43p with Crawley Borough Council receiving just 10.74p.

The Cabinet will also debate capital investment, including:• £900,000 to retrofit more of the council’s housing stock to help achieve water neutrality• £350,000 for garage repairs and maintenance• £120,000 for the digital switchover of Lifeline, a personal alarm service provider to residents by the council• £55,000 to progress the business plan for phase two of the town centre district heat network• £45,000 for floodlight improvements at the 3G pitch at K2 Crawley.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Our proposed budget protects frontline services and invests in a greener future, while keeping the increase in our element of Council Tax to significantly below the rate of inflation.”