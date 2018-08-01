Councillor appointed to charity board

Newhaven Town and Lewes district councillor, Steve Saunders, has been appointed to the Trustee Board of CTLA Community Transport.

General manager, Paul Homewood, said: “We are delighted to welcome councillor Saunders to CTLA - his local community experience will be invaluable to the skills of our volunteer leadership board and we look forward to working with him.” Trustees Nicola Papanicolaou and Ian Ginn have stood down and were thanked for their contribution to the award-winning charity which exists to reduce isolation and loneliness by using accessible transport. For more information on CTLA Community Transport, please visit its website at www.ctla.org.uk