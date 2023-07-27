Councillor Chris Mullins visits Crawley u3a petanque group

In October 2018 petanque in the park was launched in West Green Park by Carlos Castro, then Mayor of Crawley, and Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing. Petanque is a form of boules, played on an outside court with a gravel surface.
Crawley u3a is a local group of 600 adults no longer working full time who meet up regularly to share information, expertise and experiences in an informal but informative way. We have over 40 interest groups, covering a wide variety of subjects including painting and drawing, quizzing, tennis and pickleball, walking and outings. It is also an opportunity to make new friends and have fun.
If you would like to know more about the u3a, why not come along to our Open Afternoon at the Friary Hall in Haslett Avenue on Friday 8th September at 2.30pm or have a look at our website: Crawley u3a: Welcome (u3asites.org.uk)?