Councillor Chris Mullins visits Crawley u3a petanque group

Earlier this year Crawley u3a started a petanque group which plays every Thursday on the petanque court in West Green Park from 4.30pm during the summer, weather permitting. Last week we were delighted to receive a visit from Councillor Chris Mullins who we persuaded to join us for a game of petanque.

In October 2018 petanque in the park was launched in West Green Park by Carlos Castro, then Mayor of Crawley, and Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Wellbeing. Petanque is a form of boules, played on an outside court with a gravel surface.

Crawley u3a is a local group of 600 adults no longer working full time who meet up regularly to share information, expertise and experiences in an informal but informative way. We have over 40 interest groups, covering a wide variety of subjects including painting and drawing, quizzing, tennis and pickleball, walking and outings. It is also an opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

