Countdown to Coronation celebrations in Hailsham

With the Coronation of King Charles III fast approaching, many residents in Hailsham are gearing up to celebrate the symbolic ceremony of his reign as the new Monarch and Head of State of the United Kingdom, along with his wife Camilla as Queen.

Hailsham's Town Crier, Terry Tozer, who will deliver a Proclamation on 6th May

The Service itself will reflect the Monarch’s role in society today with its roots in long-standing traditions and pageantry, while looking towards the future.

The official ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and be broadcast live on television and radio on Saturday 6th May, plus there will be a few Coronation-themed events in taking place in the town during the course of the bank holiday weekend from May 6 to May 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the Coronation Weekend, there will be ample opportunities for people to gather in celebration of the historic occasion. On Sunday May 7, neighbours and communities in Hailsham are invited to share food and fun together as part of The Coronation Big Lunch, a series of events being organised by The Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. For further information, visit their website.

A short Proclamation for the Coronation will be made by the Town Crier, Terry Tozer, at the Hailsham War Memorial at 2pm on Saturday May 6, of which members of the public are invited to attend.

Also on the day of the Coronation at 5pm, a Special Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Hailsham Parish Church, which will be a great opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate and mark the special occasion. The Service will be conducted by Reverend Rory Graham (currently Associate Vicar) and will be followed by drinks served in the church building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, the church building will be open to show the live stream of the Coronation Service of King Charles III, as it is broadcast on the BBC. All are invited to attend to watch together.

The Hailsham Memorial Institute (HMI) in Western Road will be holding a celebration for its members and guests on Saturday 6th May. The event will be an 'open' one, so non-members are welcome to join in the celebrations.

Also on Saturday 6th May, Bowes House Care Home in Battle Road will be holding a free Coronation Celebration event whereby the local community, friends and families are invited to join the residents and staff to celebrate this historical event. The Coronation Service will be available to view live on the big screen throughout the day and there will be live music from Steve Dunnett and a selection of refreshments and cakes prepared by their chef. To reserve your place please, send an email to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day after the Coronation (Sunday May 7), Hailsham Bonfire Society will be holding its Flaming Fun Day at the Western Road Recreation Ground from 11am, which will feature a fire engine, royal fancy dress, stalls, family games, a steam train, an array of food, live music, bar and rides for the children, as well as a tombola and grand raffle.

"The upcoming bank holiday weekend is set to be an exciting time for our town and the Town Council is delighted to help promoter the various events and activities taking place to mark the Coronation of our new Monarch," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira.