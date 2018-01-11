COUNTY NEWS: Popular Sussex music festival will not return this year

Organisers have announced that a popular two-day music festival in Sussex, which was attended by 45,000 people last year, will not be held in 2018.

Electronic duo Disclosure, who have held Wild Life festival at Shoreham Airport for the last three years, have said that due to a ‘busy recording schedule ahead’ they have made the decision not to hold the event this year.

They promise the festival will return ‘bigger and better’ in 2019.

In a statement, they said: “Being able to curate your own festival with your mates and invite legends like NAS, Ice Cube and Chaka Khan to play alongside amazing new talent such as Stormzy, Kaytranada and AJ Tracey, stack them up against a host of flawless DJ’s like Annie Mac, Jackmaster and ARMAND VAN HELDEN and throw parties with elrow is literally a dream come true.

“However, with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number three we’re going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019.

“Thanks to everyone who attended the festival these last three years and gave us some of the best times we’ve ever had as Disclosure, we’re hugely thankful for the opportunity to share that with you, see you all soon.”

Jonathan Candelon, managing director at Shoreham Airport, said: “It is sad to hear that we will not be having the biggest and best party in town on our back garden this year but hopefully we will the year after.

“Thank you to all of you that have supported us for this event, because without you it could not have happened “

He said the event had proven a ‘fantastic success’ in the past and said working with event organisers SJM Concerts had been ‘an absolute pleasure’.

“The concert was the first of its kind for a licensed airport and it has enabled us to reach out to a completely new audience,” he said.

