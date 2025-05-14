Dorking man found not guilty of Brighton rape

A Surrey man charged with the rape of a woman in Brighton has been acquitted at court, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Mohammed Adam, 23, from Dorking was charged after police were contacted by a woman who reported being raped in October 2024.

She was supported by specialist officers while Adam was remanded in custody.

Police said that Adam was found not guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, May 8, but said he was handed a restraining order on acquittal for four years.

Detective Constable Owen Watkins said: “We commend the woman for coming forward, thoroughly investigated this case and presented it to the court. We respect the decision of the jury. We always encourage people to report sexual offences to us, with the confidence that we will listen to you, that we will investigate and that you will be supported and safeguarded.”

People can find more information about support services available for serious sexual offences www.sussex.police.uk.