Here are the court results for the Eastbourne area from January 6 to January 8 2025.

Richard Moore, 41, of Clarence Mews, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words towards a police officer in Guildford, Surrey, on September 17 last year, as well as three counts of assaulting a police officer by beating them.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and food worth £8.75 from Tesco in Guildford, Surrey on August 10 last year.

He also admitted stealing alcohol from the Co-operative store In Eastbourne on June 10 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a cell wall and mattress belonging to Surrey Police in Guildford on September 18 last year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail, with a further court hearing to take place on April 16. Oliver Dennis, 28, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer by beating him at Eastbourne Custody Centre, in Hammonds Drive, on December 9, 2023.

He was remanded on unconditional bail for a further court hearing to be held on February 17.

David Bird, 21, of The Flat, Albert Parade, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone from another man in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on September 7 last year.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and given a 12-month rehabilitation order by magistrates.

Mark Alexander, 57, of Warwick Court, Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to threatening to damage and destroy property in Eastbourne on September 11, 2023 by saying he would petrol bomb it.

He was released on unconditional bail. A further court hearing will take place on March 3.

Peter Knight, 35, of Chapel House, The Dicker, Lower Dicker, pleaded guilty to driving a Subaru Impreza in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, with the controlled drugs benzoylecgonine, cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in his blood stream on July 13 last year.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail and imposed an interim ban from driving. A further court hearing will be held on March 3.

Brendan Fellows, 36, of The Willows, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, pleaded guilty to possessing 490 grams of cannabis and cannabis resin on July 25 last year at Pevensey Bay Holiday Park, in Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and fined £80 by magistrates.