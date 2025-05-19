Magistrates Court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 14.

May 14:

Martyn Weber, 38, of Crowhurst Road, Catsfield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A27 at Polegate on April 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Polegate on the same date. He was banned from driving for 40 months and fined £120.

Alfie McQuade, 21, of Wooller Street, Lower Willingdon, pleaded guilty to using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, namely kicking the door and placing a Samurai sword through the letter box, knowing that there was someone present on the premises who was opposed to entry. The offence took place at Lower Willingdon on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and guilty to assault by beating at Lower Willingdon on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on conditional bail.

Claire Campbell, 49, of The Rookery, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Copper on Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, on March 30, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 72 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £246 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Roxanne Cole, 35, of Milfoil Drive, pleaded guilty to stealing multiple goods from Asda at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on November 23, last year. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at the Asda store on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 31, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Lauren Maxted, 27, of Observatory View, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Tiago on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on January 4. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £230 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joe Carter, 28, of Sevenoaks Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Rylstone Road, Eastbourne, on October 30, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months.