Vehicles were stopped in Ringmer for speeding and other offences, Lewes Police have announced.

Police said the stops took place on the morning of Wednesday, February 26, as part of the Operation Downsway campaign.

Lewes Police revealed on Facebook: “Officers took to Ringmer to conduct both enforcement and educational stops following concerns from local residents; as well as taking the time to remind drivers of the dangers of current road conditions, and prompting drivers to keep an eye on their driving and speed ahead of more wet weather due this week. During the course of the morning a number of vehicles were safety stopped, with drivers spoken to and dealt with for a number of offences, including excess speed.”

Police said Operation Downsway is a dedicated campaign tackling both road and driving related offences while educating drivers about the ‘fatal five’ driving offences. These are the main contributors to serious and fatal road traffic accidents on Sussex roads. They are: excess speed, not wearing a seatbelt, distractions (like using a mobile phone), drink and drug driving, and careless and inconsiderate driving.

Lewes Police said: “As always, communities are continually encouraged to report road or driving related offences to us either online or by calling 101. In addition to being able to take action as a result of your reports, all reports help to provide Sussex Police with offence data and mapping which aids in directing our Operation Downsway activities in areas which have seen an increase in offences and collisions. In an emergency or serious collision always call 999.”