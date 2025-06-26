Property company responsible for East Grinstead flats ordered to pay over £3,000 for fire safety breaches

A property director has been ordered to pay over £3,000 after being found guilty of ‘significantly breaching’ the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order (2005), West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has announced.

The fire service said that on Thursday, May 29, Mr Thomas McCarthy of Birch Residential Homes Limited was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service ‘for charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order’.

The fire service said: “Birch Residential Homes Limited are deemed responsible for fire safety management at Kingscourt, a purpose built four-storey block of flats in East Grinstead.

“Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard that Birch Residential Homes – who were absent for the hearing – had failed to respond to the fire service’s requests for information following an audit where fire safety issues had been identified. The issues included: no fire risk assessment, inadequate fire safety arrangements, inadequate fire detection system, unsafe means of escape.”

Interim Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Dave Bray, said: “Fire safety regulations are in place for a reason and businesses with legal responsibility for fire safety management must adhere to these laws.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and believe it serves as a strong reminder to any responsible persons that they must carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment of the risks in their premises.

“The courts have agreed that we were prevented from ensuring the fire safety standards in this residential building are being managed effectively. We will not allow companies to attempt to hide from their duties when our Fire Safety Regulators identify that the Fire Safety Order is not being complied with.”

People can find advice and guidance for duty holders at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-safety-advice-for-businesses.