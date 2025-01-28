Rugby club president in Sussex pleads not guilty to removing protected tree

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:50 GMT
The president of Ditchling Rugby Football Club has appeared in court charged with removing a tree protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

Mr Justin Wallden, of South Street, Ditchling, was at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23.

South Downs National Park Authority confirmed: “He pleaded not guilty and the case will be heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 March where the case will be heard in full.”

