Rugby club president in Sussex pleads not guilty to removing protected tree
The president of Ditchling Rugby Football Club has appeared in court charged with removing a tree protected by a Tree Preservation Order.
Mr Justin Wallden, of South Street, Ditchling, was at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23.
South Downs National Park Authority confirmed: “He pleaded not guilty and the case will be heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 March where the case will be heard in full.”