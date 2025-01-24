Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A builders’ merchant has been fined £2million after part of a timber load fell off one of its lorries and killed a driver on the A26 in East Sussex, Lewes District Council has confirmed.

The council said Travis Perkins admitted three offences contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act and said the sentence was passed at Hove Crown Court on Thursday, January 23.

Father-of-three Jack Stevens, 28, who was driving a BMW, died on May 13, 2020, when a strip of timber came loose from a Travis Perkins vehicle on the A26 after it left the company’s Newhaven depot. The timber fell into the windscreen of the oncoming car.

The court heard that only a single strap was used on the load, which did not adequately secure it, and the lashing was insufficient.

Father-of-three Jack Stevens, 28, died on May 13, 2020. Photo: family handout via Lewes District Council

Lewes District councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing at Lewes District Council, said: “While we welcome the substantial fine imposed today, it remains an absolute tragedy that Mr Stevens, a much-loved father-of-three, died in this entirely preventable case. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Lewes District Council said it had conducted an investigation, working collaboratively with the Health and Safety Executive, and brought about the prosecution.

Councillor Robinson said: “I hope our prosecution sends a strong message to businesses that it is of the utmost importance they adhere to health and safety legislation to ensure that something like this never happens again. I am grateful for to our officers for their rigorous investigation and professionalism in pursuing this prosecution over a lengthy period, working collaboratively with the Health and Safety Executive.”

The council said the court also awarded £85,000 costs.

In a statement, Jack's parents Amanda and Keith Stevens said: “We think about Jack every day, and wonder what our lives would be like now if he were still here. We also feel profoundly sad that any parents should outlive their own child. Our son’s life ended that day and we will never watch his life unfold or see him grow older or play with his children, or do all the things that most fathers do.

“Our family is still finding it hard to comprehend the loss of Jack and to move on with our lives, as the memory and futility of what happened to Jack is still very raw and emotional. Whilst today brings some justice for Jack, we will never forget our kind and dear son who we all miss so very much. Rest in Peace Jack.”

Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary for Travis Perkins plc, said: “Travis Perkins takes full responsibility for the failings which led to the death of Jack Stevens in 2020, and we reiterate our sincere apologies and condolences to his family.

“We have cooperated fully at all stages of the investigation and subsequent prosecution and accept the decision of the court. Travis Perkins holds itself to the highest standards of Health and Safety and immediately following this tragic incident, we undertook a detailed internal investigation, resulting in decisive action to implement a wide range of enhanced training across the whole organisation as we strive to ensure an incident like this is never repeated.”