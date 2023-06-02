Covers Chichester team completes 5k charity walk in aid of hospice

A team from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants’ Chichester depot completed a 5k charity walk through Itchenor on Tuesday 2nd May in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
The route took the walkers through bluebell woodland and along a coastal path overlooking Chichester Harbour. Covers has been a long-time supporter of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the team were joined by Laura Eastwood, Head of Fundraising at the charity.
A total of £185 was raised.
Laura Eastwood from St Wilfrid’s said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the team at Covers for their incredible support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. I joined them for their most recent fundraising activity, a 5k walk around Itchenor. The staff and directors came out in force, and we had a fantastic evening walking through some beautiful bluebell woods.
“All the funds raised will support local people and their families to receive hospice care. Covers are long-term generous supporters of the hospice, and their support makes a big difference. Thank you!”
Dawn Hogg, who provides sales management support at Covers, organised the walk. She added: “St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides amazing and compassionate care to members of our community and their families, and we were delighted to continue our fundraising with the walk. Thank you to Laura for joining us, and thanks to everyone who donated to help the hospice continue providing its services free of charge.”