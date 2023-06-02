Covers Chichester team completes 5k charity walk in aid of hospice

A team from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants’ Chichester depot completed a 5k charity walk through Itchenor on Tuesday May 2 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

A team from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants’ Chichester depot completed a 5k charity walk through Itchenor on Tuesday 2nd May in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The route took the walkers through bluebell woodland and along a coastal path overlooking Chichester Harbour. Covers has been a long-time supporter of St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the team were joined by Laura Eastwood, Head of Fundraising at the charity.

A total of £185 was raised.

Laura Eastwood from St Wilfrid’s said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the team at Covers for their incredible support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. I joined them for their most recent fundraising activity, a 5k walk around Itchenor. The staff and directors came out in force, and we had a fantastic evening walking through some beautiful bluebell woods.

“All the funds raised will support local people and their families to receive hospice care. Covers are long-term generous supporters of the hospice, and their support makes a big difference. Thank you!”