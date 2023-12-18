Covers doubles employee’s Brighton 10k fundraising
and live on Freeview channel 276
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is congratulating employee Damon Knee for completing the Brighton 10k by doubling the amount of money he raised for charity.
Damon took part in the event alongside his son Aaron to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK, a cause that hits close to home, as he has witnessed the impact of the disease on family and friends.
The dynamic father-son duo secured £530 in donations, which Covers doubled as part of the company’s match-funding initiative, giving a grand total of £1,060.
Damon Knee commented: "Prostate cancer is a silent battle that affects far too many men, including those close to me. It's crucial for men to understand the importance of regular screenings and early detection. The Brighton 10k was not just a run for me; it was a run to increase awareness about getting tested and to raise money to help Prostate Cancer UK continue its research.
“Thank you to everyone who donated to me and Aaron, and to Covers for the generous match-funding donation.”
Ashley Miles, depot manager at Covers Timber & Builders Merchants in Brighton, added: “Damon and Aaron's dedication to raising awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK is truly commendable. It reflects the values we hold dear at Covers – a commitment to community and a passion for making a positive impact.
“Our match funding initiative was established to actively support employees like Damon, who go above and beyond in making valuable contributions to charitable causes. We’re delighted to have supported him with his fundraising.”