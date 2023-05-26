CPRE Sussex hosts countryside day out at Knepp Estate

Visit the Sussex home of rewilding and celebrate CPRE Sussex’s 50th year with a day out for all the family at Knepp Estate, Dial Post.

CPRE Sussex is hosting a Countryside Day Out at the Knepp Estate on Saturday, 2 September.

Countryside supporters of all ages are invited to celebrate both the opening of Knepp Estate’s new Wilding Café and Shop and CPRE Sussex’s 50th anniversary.

A variety of stalls will be on offer on the day from CPRE Sussex and other organisations including the Woodland Trust.

Lady Isabella Burrell from the Knepp Estate said: “The Knepp Estate is delighted to host this new event for CPRE Sussex, which coincides with the launch of our new Wilding Café and Shop.

"Protecting and restoring our countryside is vitally important for the health of our planet and ourselves, and so much of what we do here at Knepp is aligned with the fantastic work of CPRE Sussex.

"We look forward to welcoming this event to Knepp and wish it every success.”

Visitors to the Countryside Day Out will be able to learn more about CPRE Sussex’s work to protect the countryside and urban green spaces.

There will also be the opportunity to sample the delights of the café and shop, plus the beautiful Knepp Estate itself.

Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with one of the jewels in our county’s crown to host what we hope will be the first of many events.

"Our aim is to celebrate the countryside and help everyone learn more about the green spaces which surround them.”

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 2 September, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.