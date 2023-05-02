Edit Account-Sign Out
CPRE Sussex to take part in Big Help Out Family Fun Event in Brighton

Join the fun and find out more about volunteer opportunities in Brighton this bank holiday Monday.

By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:16 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

CPRE Sussex is delighted to be part of the Big Help Out Family Fun Event in Preston Park, Brighton.

The event, to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation takes place from noon to 4pm on Monday, May 8.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Brighton & Hove, it aims to raise awareness of the many opportunities for volunteering in and around the city.

There will also be face painting, children’s activities and performances by the Silver Sounds Senior Samba Band.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “We are thrilled to be part of this event showcasing the amazing work charities do in Brighton and beyond.

"Please pop down to see us on the day, meet our volunteers and find out more about how you can help shape a greener future for Sussex.”

Find out more at rotaryinbrightonandhove.org/the-big-help-out

