Cracking success for Easter egg appeal at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre have collected an egg-cellent 394 Easter Eggs so far for their charity partner, Hastings Foodbank, and the collection is still going.

By Leanna LawsonContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST
394 Easter Eggs Donated to Hastings Foodbank394 Easter Eggs Donated to Hastings Foodbank
394 Easter Eggs Donated to Hastings Foodbank

The appeal started on March 1 and shoppers were invited to place an Easter Egg into the custom-built Donation Station in the main mall.

Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: “Every Christmas we are overwhelmed by our shopper’s generosity purchasing children’s toys for our Giving Tree initiative.

"We thought an Easter appeal would be equally well supported, and we are delighted that this debut event has been a cracking triumph.

Hastings Foodbank Staff and Priory Meadow Centre Manager with first collectionHastings Foodbank Staff and Priory Meadow Centre Manager with first collection
Hastings Foodbank Staff and Priory Meadow Centre Manager with first collection

“We took the first bulk load directly to the Hastings Foodbank warehouse on March 28 so they could be sorted and distributed in time for the Easter weekend.

"However, we are continuing to collect eggs to donate to the Foodbank, chocolate isn’t only for Easter so it’s not too late to donate.”

Shoppers can also enjoy the Priory Meadow Easter Set, featuring faux grass, picket fence, and 6ft flower-crown-adorned grass rabbits, perfect for that Instagram selfie.

