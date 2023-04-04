Cracking success for Easter egg appeal at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre have collected an egg-cellent 394 Easter Eggs so far for their charity partner, Hastings Foodbank, and the collection is still going.

The appeal started on March 1 and shoppers were invited to place an Easter Egg into the custom-built Donation Station in the main mall.

Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: “Every Christmas we are overwhelmed by our shopper’s generosity purchasing children’s toys for our Giving Tree initiative.

"We thought an Easter appeal would be equally well supported, and we are delighted that this debut event has been a cracking triumph.

Hastings Foodbank Staff and Priory Meadow Centre Manager with first collection

“We took the first bulk load directly to the Hastings Foodbank warehouse on March 28 so they could be sorted and distributed in time for the Easter weekend.

"However, we are continuing to collect eggs to donate to the Foodbank, chocolate isn’t only for Easter so it’s not too late to donate.”