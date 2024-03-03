Crawley abuzz as locals descend on Tulleys Farm for ITV's Saturday Night Take away
Fan favourite Jordan North teased Tulleys Farm as a mystery location within the UK on ITV's Saturday Night Take Away. Featuring a colossal inflatable cow, a tractor, and a red barn. With only 30 minutes to guess the spot, the race was on, and local residents wasted no time on making their way to the farm.
Three Lucky viewers were chosen for the chance to win an extraordinary holiday + VIP tickets to The Brit Awards, and a handsome £500 cash prize.
The climax of the evening came with the announcement of the lucky winner, who had dashed from her friend's 18th birthday celebration to be in with the chance of winnning.
As the excitement settles and the echoes of cheers fade into the night, one thing remains certain - Tulleys Farm has once again proven itself as a hub of excitement and adventure, leaving West Sussex residents eagerly awaiting the next thrill that awaits.