Crawley Armed Forces Day 2023 to take place on Saturday June 24

This year’s Armed Forces Day event takes place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday June 24 in Memorial Gardens.

The Surrey and Sussex Bugle Pipe Band will lead a procession through Memorial Gardens and the town centre from 10.30am. This will be followed by entertainment on the bandstand from 11am, including live music from local singer Victoria Boltwood and Crawley Millennium Concert Band plus a performance from M&M Theatre School.

There will be stands from military partners including The Royal British Legion, 4PWRR, The Crawley and Horsham Veterans’ Breakfast Club, Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and Air Cadets, plus historical military vehicles, a military exhibition, tombola and refreshments. All proceeds from refreshments will go to the Mayor’s charity, the Crawley and Horsham Veterans’ Breakfast Club.

The Armed Forces Day event, organised by Crawley Borough Council and Crawley’s Civil Military Partnership, raises public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Armed Forces Day gives the nation an opportunity to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families and from veterans to cadets.

“We’re proud to mark this national celebration with our fun-filled event for all the family. I look forward to seeing you there.”