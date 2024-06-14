Crawley Armed Forces Day 2024
Entertainment on the bandstand begins just after 11am with live music from Crawley Millennium Concert Band, followed by ChoirandKo, a performance from M&M Theatre School, an adult West End choir, The Spinettes and a tug of war.
There will also be stands from our military partners including The Royal British Legion, 4PWRR, The Crawley and Horsham Veterans’ Breakfast Club, Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets, Sea Cadets, Police Cadets, Sussex Police, historic vehicles, Metrobus plus a refreshment stall and ice cream van.
The Armed Forces Day event, organised by Crawley Borough Council and Crawley’s Civil Military Partnership, raises public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.
It’s an opportunity to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families and veterans to cadets.
For up-to-date details visit crawley.gov.uk/events and armedforcesday.org.uk
