Crawley Armed Forces Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Armed Forces Day event takes place between 10.30am and 3pm on Saturday 29 June in Memorial Gardens. The Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps will lead a procession of standard bearers through from 10.30am, followed by speeches and the Armed Forces Day flag raising.

Entertainment on the bandstand begins just after 11am with live music from Crawley Millennium Concert Band, followed by ChoirandKo, a performance from M&M Theatre School, an adult West End choir, The Spinettes and a tug of war.

There will also be stands from our military partners including The Royal British Legion, 4PWRR, The Crawley and Horsham Veterans’ Breakfast Club, Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets, Sea Cadets, Police Cadets, Sussex Police, historic vehicles, Metrobus plus a refreshment stall and ice cream van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Armed Forces Day event, organised by Crawley Borough Council and Crawley’s Civil Military Partnership, raises public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

Armed Forces Day logo

It’s an opportunity to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families and veterans to cadets.