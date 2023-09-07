Crawley Borough Council and contractors Liberty to share gas safety advice with residents

Property services business Liberty has pledged its support for Gas Safety Week (11-17 September 2023) and will be working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council to raise awareness about the importance of gas safety in the borough.

Liberty will be joining the councilto promote Healthy Homes, a council initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of residents as well as provide advice on damp and mould and gas safety.

A mobile unit will be available to visit at the following locations:

Monday 11th September – Furnace Green Parade 10 am to 2 pm

Thursday 14th September – Queens Square 10 am to 3 pm

Friday 15th September – Langley Green Parade 10 am to 2 pm

Gas Safety Week is here to remind the public how to stay gas-safe, and this year Liberty is working with more than 60 clients across England and Wales to share top tips to help people keep safe.

Poorly maintained boilers, ovens, gas fires and other gas appliances can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

By taking care of your gas appliances properly and spotting the warning signs of an unsafe appliance you are taking care of your home and your loved ones.

Follow these simple steps to keep you and your family safe:

Check for warning signs that could indicate your gas appliances are not working correctly. Signs may include lazy yellow /orange flames instead of crisp blue ones, black marks on or around the appliance, a pilot light that keeps going out, or too much condensation in the room.

Avoid blocking vents during cold spells. Vents are there to ensure your gas appliances work safely. Blocking them could prevent this.

Never try to fix a gas appliance yourself. If you suspect there is something wrong with your appliance or it is not working correctly, call a Gas Safe registered engineer. You can find one at GasSafeRegister.co.uk or call 0800 408 5500.

Be aware of the six main symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning – headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, collapse, and loss of consciousness.

Fit an audible carbon monoxide alarm and make sure your friends and relatives have one too.

Make sure you have your annual safety check. Gas appliances should be safety checked once a year and serviced regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer. If you rent your home make sure your landlord arranges this. Set a reminder so you don’t forget at StayGasSafe.co.uk.

Look out for your local community – spread the word about how to stay safe to family, friends and neighbours.

Make sure your engineer is qualified for the type of gas work you need doing by checking both sides of their Gas Safe ID card.

Karen Sloan, Managing Director for Heating and Compliance at Liberty, said: “We take pride in our work to ensure people’s gas appliances are operating safely and efficiently in around a quarter of a million homes across the country.

“Nothing is more important than staying safe in your home - that’s why we are supporting Gas Safety Week. We are here to help share simple tips with everyone in Crawley so they can spot faulty gas appliances or signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and take action to stay safe.”

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Liberty’s support of Gas Safety Week is an important aspect of the service they provide Crawley Homes and our tenants, with their experts joining those from Crawley Wellbeing at three sessions in the town next week to give free advice about keeping themselves and their homes safe.”

Jonathan Samuel, Chief Executive Officer for Gas Safe Register, said: “We’re delighted to see so much support for Gas Safety Week 2023 - now in its thirteenth year. This year we are celebrating the breadth and diversity of gas engineers, their skills, and experiences, which help to keep the nation gas safe all year round. And we’re reminding the public of the importance of always using a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer to fix, fit or service gas appliances.”

Liberty is a reputable company with more than 50 years’ experience in heating solutions and compliance services. They currently deliver close to 100% gas safety compliance for clients (99.996% as of July 31).

Their team of skilled professionals is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions that ensure the safety, comfort, and efficiency of heating systems in domestic and commercial environments.