Crawley Borough Council flies Pride flag in solidarity with IDAHOBIT Day

The rainbow flag is flying outside Crawley Town Hall today (17 May, 2023) in a show of support for the town’s LGBTQIA+ community and as a stand against intolerance.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Culture, was joined by CBC staff and members of Crawley LGBTQIA+ as the Pride flag was raised.

Wednesday, 17 May is IDAHOBIT Day which recognises the fight against discrimination suffered by gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people, and people with other diverse gender identities.

IDAHOBIT is an an acronym which stands for International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, as declared by the United Nations, and is held annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Borough Council has joined forces with Crawley LGBTQIA+ to mark the day and raise awareness and supports the annual Crawley Pride event which this year takes place on 19 August.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Culture, said: “I am really proud to stand together with Crawley LGBTQIA+ to celebrate diversity in our community and show support against prejudice and discrimination.

“The Council is a keen supporter of Crawley Pride which will be taking place in Goss Park this summer. It is one of the highlights of the year in Crawley and I am very much looking forward to it.”

Vincent Wootton, Event Manager for Crawley LGBT CIC, said: “IDAHOBIT Day is an important date to those who identify as being part of the LGBTQIA+ community and those who support them. It is a day where LGBTQIA+ organisations, or individuals can come together to raise awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with the local police service to strengthen the support we provide to reach those impacted by homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

“Flying the pride flag today at the town hall, is a significant, and positive gesture to our local LGBTQIA+ community. We are proud to fly this flag and honoured to be the LGBTQIA+ voice of Crawley.”