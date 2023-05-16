Crawley care home's Coronation tea party

Ifield Park Care home held a triple celebration on Saturday May 13 with a Coronation Tea Party in their beautiful grounds, for all their residents, relatives and staff. It was a triple celebration, not only to celebrate the Kings Coronation, but also to celebrate the take over by Qualitas Healthcare and the relaunch of our coffee shop.

Ifield Park care home has been running in Ifield Crawley for nearly 70 years and was started by a local family with the help of local Quakers to start a charity run care home providing assisted living for local Crawley people. Ifield Park has two homes on site a residential home and a residential dementia home. As well as a day centre and a coffee shop. Since the take over by Qualitas Healthcare many things have been updated and lots of improvements have been implemented. Enabling Ifield Park to get a much needed fresh start and to continue in the community to provide the excellent care, they have always strived to do.The sun was shining and it was a glorious afternoon, with lots of smiles, dancing and laughter. There was delicious afternoon teas served from the coffee shop, fabulous entertainment from Scott Jenner, stalls, guess the name of the Royal teddy competition and lots more. All in all a splendid afternoon!