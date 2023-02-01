Crawley council helps students Dare to Dream with jobs programme

Crawley Borough Council is supporting more than 1,000 students from five Crawley schools as part of Love Local Jobs’ Dare to Dream programme.

Dare to Dream session at Ifield Community College

Dare to Dream is an inspirational programme created by the LoveLocalJobs Foundation Community Interest Company (CIC), which aims to support the self-awareness, resilience, employability skills and wellbeing of young people.

The programme aims to motivate young people and give them vital life skills to prepare them for their future careers. It’s currently giving 1,084 Year 9 students at The Gatwick School, Hazelwick, Ifield Community College, Oriel High and Thomas Bennett workplace experiences and the skills and confidence to fulfil their potential.

The programme is split into four parts. Three include an inspirational assembly, mentoring and a workshop, while the fourth is a workplace visit to a partnering local business.

The programme lead is radio celebrity, Jack ‘the Lad’ Hayes, who is using his skills to engage with youth audiences and tell his own story.

Jon Luck, Assistant Headteacher and Careers Lead at Thomas Bennett Community College, said: “We have been working with the Dare to Dream programme for the last two years and it has been such a positive experience for our students.

“Jack's assemblies never disappoint, and the students can relate to him and his stories, the mentors always bring such a positive experience and the students gain so much out of the sessions. I would recommend to all schools."

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I was honoured to attend the Dare to Dream skills event at Ifield Community College recently.

“The enthusiasm from the students, presenters and mentors from business was inspiring. I’m delighted that we continue to support this excellent programme.”

The council has taken part in the LoveLocalJobs Foundation CIC initiatives for several years, supporting many thousands of Crawley students as part of its long-term commitment to development the skills and employment prospects of young people in Crawley.