Crawley council supports renewal of business improvement plan for Manor Royal

Crawley Borough Council is supporting the renewal of Manor Royal’s Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council, at Manor Royal

The Manor Royal business district is a fundamental part of Crawley’s vibrant business and employment base and makes a huge contribution not just to Crawley’s economy, but to West Sussex as a whole.

As the owner of three properties in Manor Royal and as a BID levy payer for all three, the council is therefore entitled to three votes. Councillor

Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, has this week cast the council’s votes in favour of renewal of the BID.

Voted in successfully by a majority of BID levy payers in 2013, the BID is an independent legal body which is responsible for the Manor Royal BID area. As part of the BID, businesses / business rates payers within the BID area pay a levy to fund local improvements and enhance the business trading environment.

The second five-year term of the Manor Royal BID comes to an end on 31 March 2023 and levy payers in the BID area are currently able to cast their votes up until 5pm on 1 March 2023 to decide whether or not they want the BID to continue for a third five-year term 2023-2028.

If a majority of BID levy payers decide to vote in favour, the BID will continue working in close partnership with both the council and West Sussex County Council, including delivery of the Crawley Growth Programme and offering subsidised training for Manor Royal businesses, in partnership with Crawley College.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, added: “Manor Royal is the heart of Crawley business. We work very closely with the Manor Royal BID to enable new business activity. The BID creates vital partnerships with and between Manor Royal businesses and is a real asset which helps to attract new business investment.”

Councillor Michael Jones said: “I am delighted to confirm the council’s support for the continuation of the Manor Royal BID for a further five years. The Manor Royal BID performs a key role supporting the long-term physical improvement of the business district and showcasing the fantastic diversity of businesses based there.

“In supporting the continuation of the BID, we hope to see Manor Royal continue to work successfully to secure substantial investment for our local economy and help deliver our green agenda as well as more jobs for local people. I urge all businesses within the area to use their vote and have their say.”

Steve Sawyer, Manor Royal BID, Executive Director, said, “Since its creation, the Manor Royal BID has made a huge difference to the quality of the trading and working environment. We’ve come a long way from the days when the area was 40% empty, businesses were dissatisfied and the place felt neglected. Our partnership with Crawley Borough Council is something we are extremely proud of. With their support, we have the opportunity to unlock a package of £5m to take Manor Royal to the next level. I thank Councillor Jones and the council for their commitment to the BID and to Manor Royal.”

