Crawley emergency incident: Man taken to hospital
A man has been taken to hospital after an emergency incident in Crawley.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Old Martyrs in Langley Green – ‘following concerns of a man’s welfare’ – at around 9.45am this morning (Friday, December 29).
A spokesperson added: “Police and paramedics performed CPR and a 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital where his condition will be assessed.”
The road was reportedly taped off by the police, whilst the incident was ongoing, but has since reopened.