Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman

Crawley estate agent staff inspired to run for Pitt Hopkins charity

Staff from Crawley’s Inspire Estate Agents are kicking will be taking part in two 5k runs this month which will raise vital funds for Pitt Hopkins UK.

By Warren FiveashContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:38 BST
Staff from Inspire Estate Agents preparing for two 5k runsStaff from Inspire Estate Agents preparing for two 5k runs
Staff from Inspire Estate Agents preparing for two 5k runs

On May 20 and 27, the team at Inspire will be donning their running gear to take on the Tilgate 5k park run.

They’re aiming to raise £2,000 for the charity, which supports children born with a rare genetic syndrome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff are now getting themselves in shape to take on the 5k and raise as much money as they can.

Most Popular

Emily Slater, Lettings Manager, said: “Some of us are runners and a few slightly nervous.

“Many of us just starting out so we thought it was a great opportunity to get fit as a team and raise money for such an amazing charity close to our hearts.

“We know it won’t be easy for some of us so we’re doing everything we can to raise as much money as possible. Anything people can give us greatly appreciated for such a worthy cause.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members include Terri, Matt, Vic and Yasmin who will be taking on the 5k run on the 27th May, while Emily, Stephen, Rhianna and Bradley will be first up on the 20th May.

The runners will be wearing the kit of Wakeham’s Green Football Club, who they sponsor, as they take on the 5k run.

To sponsor the Inspire team and donate to Pitt Hopkins UK visit gofund.me/bd432a9f