Crawley families urged to check for local cost of living support during Household Support Fund Awareness Week

The Government has consistently supported families in the face of global high inflation through the £94 billion cost of living support package including 26 million payments through the Household Support Fund.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is why the Government has launched Household Support Fund Awareness Week this week to raise awareness of support provided to local authorities to help low income households with the cost of living.

The Government is taking the long-term decisions to deliver on the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation, while also providing support for vulnerable households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the launch of the Government’s Household Support Fund Awareness Week, which is encouraging vulnerable families across Crawley to check with West Sussex County Council what support is available to local people.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Since the Household Support Fund launched in October 2021, more than £2 billion has been invested to ease the cost of living pressures, including over £9.7 million for West Sussex County Council as part of the fourth round of funding between April 2023 and March 2024.

This brings the total funding available to residents through the fund in West Sussex to more than £24.3 million.

Henry said: “I know families across Crawley are still feeling cost of living pressures due to high inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why I welcome the support which Government is providing, including the money made available through the Household Support Fund which has already made a massive difference to people locally, and I encourage anyone who is worried about their own finances to contact West Sussex County Council to find out what support they may be eligible to receive.

“The Government is taking the long-term decisions to halve inflation for a brighter economic future, and will continue to provide support to those who need it in the meantime.”

Councils in England can use the Government’s Household Support Fund to help those most in need by drawing from local knowledge and directly reaching people in the community. Support is available to help with covering the costs of essentials like groceries, toiletries, warm clothes and energy bills.

These figures come as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund Awareness Week, which is encouraging vulnerable people across England to contact their councils to find out what support is available in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is continuing to support vulnerable households with cost of living pressures as it takes the long-term decisions needed to get the country on the right path for the future, whilst delivering on its promises to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

The Secretary of State for Work & Pensions, Mel Stride, commented: “The best way we can protect family finances is by driving down inflation, but as it reduces, we recognise that cost of living pressures remain for some of the most vulnerable households.

“Our record £842 million cash injection to the Household Support Fund in England this year means that people most in need will be able to get extra support locally to cover the essentials.