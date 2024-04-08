Crawley flat fire: Two people and three cats rescued from property

Firefighters rushed to a home in Crawley in the early hours of this morning (Monday, April 8).
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’, just after 1am, alerting crews to a fire at a property on Dione Walk, Bewbush.

"Two fire engines from Crawley and one from Horsham were sent to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters located a fire in a flat.

"Two people and three cats were safely rescued from the property before the fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reels.

"The fire is believed to be of accidental ignition and firefighters will return to the area this week to offer fire safety advice."

The fire service reported the incident on social media at 1.30am.

People were asked to ‘please avoid the area’ and ‘allow firefighters to work safely’. Local residents were told to keep windows and doors closed.

