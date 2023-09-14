Crawley Game Changers community academy celebrates its 5th birthday

Crawley Game Changers is proud to announce that it is celebrating its 5th year. CGC is a community academy, that focus is on providing football for underrepresented communities and providing them with elite level football coaching. The success of CGC is that since its inception CGC has grown to become an established UEFA licensed coaching school within Crawley.

Last year after many years of development CGC entered many teams within their age groups into the Football League Mid Sussex Youth League. In their first season, the under 12’s playing in Division 4 played 20 games: winning 15, drawing 4 and losing only 1 game. Earning them the runners up spot and automatic promotion to Division 3 in their first season!A demonstrable example of how well the academy coaching staff and its founder Wasim Ashraf have placed on deliverable outcomes through dedicated coaching over the years with end results.

Their core values are broken in 3 categories:

Performance

Photo attached (Wasim Ashraf is picture alongside his coaching staff at the academy celebrating 5yrs

Education

Community

Their provision focuses on:

Elite football development with our teams in the mid Sussex league

Girl’s development Centre through inclusivity

Partnership with Sussex County FA

BAME initiatives

Refugee support through sport

5 years has impacted over 1000 players from BAME background within the surrounding area.

CGC has helped upcoming coaches achieve their development in football coaching via sponsorship of their UEFA & FA level 1 badges.

CGC outstanding players have had trials with teams such as Crystal Palace & Arsenal over the years.

CGC Founder Wasim Ashraf, a master’s graduate with La Liga University in Spain,

holds a UEFA B coaching license and previously has worked at Fulham FC and Manchester United and currently is also supporting coaching development with the Sussex County FA.

In their 5th year CGC continue to grow and are continually looking for outstanding talent to push forward now and into the future. Wasim Ashraf said:

“CGC has always been committed to the development and growth through the academy system. Our emphasis is on building a platform upon existing talent. Our emphasis is on playing football the right way and creating memoriesthrough our mentorship programme. I had a vision 5 years ago of bringing football to the underrepresented communities and now as an academy for both boys and girls across all communities. I’m so happy to be celebrating our 5thanniversary and am continually welcoming for new hopefuls to play the CGC way”.

With the new season just under way an expectant season awaits. CGC are continually looking for talent across all positions. If your child is interested in becoming part of the project, contact:

Founder:​​Wasim Ashraf