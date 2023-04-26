Crawley garden centre busy raising funds for its charity of the year

Above from left: Peter Maskell (Assistant Manager, Squire’s Crawley), Michael Daly (representing League of Friends Crawley Hospital) and colleagues from Squire’s Crawley

The Crawley team challenged themselves to come up with an activity that they could do between them and something that would involve customers, deciding to task themselves with cycling 50 miles in one day. Achieving the distance, the team raised a total sum of £330 for the League of Friends.

Peter Maskell, Assistant Manager at Squire’s Crawley, said: “We wanted to complete a challenge for our charity, Crawley League of Friends, which team members could be involved with by each cycling a few miles, as well as enable our customers to get involved through their support on the day.

“Thank you to our customers for their motivation to complete the distance – for their encouragement and very generous donations. We are looking forward to continuing our support of Crawley League of Friends over the next few months.”

Michael Daly, Crawley League of Friends, said: “We were delighted with the idea of Squire’s cycle challenge for the League of Friends and would like to extend our sincere thanks to Peter, Tracy and all at Squire’s Crawley who supported the event and continue to support our charity this year.”