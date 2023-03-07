Crawley garden centre celebrates a successful year of fundraising to support Alzheimer’s Society

Haskins Snowhill Garden Centre in Crawley has raised more than £3,000 for its 2022 Charity of the Year, Alzheimer’s Society.

Throughout the past year, Haskins’ Snowhill team held various fundraising events in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, including collections and various challenges. The team also collected donations from customers via the Charity Wishing Well, which is placed at the centre’s exit.

Carrie Holmes, Society Area Manager for Sussex at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are delighted that Haskins Snowhill will continue fundraising for us as their chosen charity of the year, supporting the 26,500 people estimated to be living with dementia across Sussex.

“Too many people face dementia alone. With the help of partners like Haskins Snowhill and their recent donation of over £3,000, Alzheimer’s Society can support people affected by dementia through the hardest and most frightening times, to improve their lives and help to avoid crisis.

David Lilly, General Manager at Haskins, said: “At Haskins Snowhill we select a chosen charity each year. For 2022, members of our team decided to support Alzheimer’s Society and the amazing work they carry out through our fundraising activity.

“The brilliant team at Alzheimer’s Society has been positive throughout the year, carrying out their invaluable work and helping so many people. Our team is proud to have raised a significant amount to help the charity continue the fantastic services they offer around the country.”

Haskins Snowhill will continue to support Alzheimer’s Society as its 2023 Charity Partner of the Year.