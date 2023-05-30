Crawley Garden Centre donates Coronation tree to Crawley United Reformed Church Community Garden

To celebrate the King’s Coronation this month, Crawley Garden Centre has donated a tree to the Crawley United Reformed Church Community Garden as part of its CelebraTree community campaign.

Members of the community garden team at Crawley URC after the planting of the tree

The campaign which was run by family-run British Garden Centres saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the tree in honour of the King’s Coronation.

The church received the royal tree from Crawley Garden Centre which is to be planted and celebrated by the community as they watch the Coronation CelebraTree grow year after year.

Mary Grant nominated the church garden for the competition saying: " My nomination is Crawley URC Community Garden. We are completing phase two of our new garden and a tree would be a wonderful addition.”