Crawley garden centre raises Christmas spirits for local children in aid of Queen Victoria Hospital

Haskins Snowhill Garden centre in Crawley recently donated festive toys to the Peanut Ward at Queen Victoria Hospital to spread some festive goodwill.

Photo L-R: Sharon Moore, Brenda Gillingham, Diane MacKintosh and Helen Condon (Haskins employees) with representatives from the Rotary club.

Haskins Snowhill Garden Centre in Crawley has donated 50 toy reindeers to Queen Victoria Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer to the children’s Peanut Ward.

The Meridian Rotary Club was initially gifted the toys by Haskins, who identified that the Peanut Ward as a worthy cause to support. The Peanut Ward provides paediatric surgical and burns service for children from the age of six months to 16 years. Children are admitted as day cases or in-patients for a wide range of operations, both planned and urgent.

David Lilly, General Manager of Haskins Snowhill Garden Centre, said: “The whole team at Haskins is delighted that we are continuing to support local charities through our Christmas toy donations this year.

“Our Snowhill centre is closely connected to the local community, and it brings myself and the team immense pride that we have been able to build on our strong relationship with The Rotary Club to bring some festive magic to Queen Victoria Hospital this Christmas.”

Michael Hayes, from The Meridian Rotary Club, said: “Haskins Garden Centre continues to be such a wonderful support for our local community through their support of our local Rotary Club. This year, in addition to allowing collections from their forecourt, they have made a wonderful donation of 50 plush toys which will be given to the Peanut Ward at our local hospital. The children often have to remain in hospital for lengthy periods and toys such as these will make their stay so much happier.”

“We know that the children on the ward really appreciate Haskins’ generosity and kindness. Toys such as these are a great consolation to children in an unpleasant, but necessary situation. In addition, the money which we collected from Haskins’ generous customers will go towards providing £5,000 worth of supermarket vouchers to the needy in our district.”

In total, Haskins has donated 300 cuddly toys to charities across the south this festive season, to support and share festive goodwill to communities that are local to its centres.

Haskins has five garden centres across the South of England and is celebrating 140 years in the Horticultural industry this year.

