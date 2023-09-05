A derelict property caught fire in Crawley earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, September 5).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of a fire at a derelict property in Goffs Park Road, Southgate around 1.20pm.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters found the first floor and roof of the building well alight.”

The rescue service said crews ‘quickly got to work’ to extinguish the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets.

The spokesperson added: “The fire is now out and firefighters will be revisiting the site later this evening to inspect the building and check that all hot spots have been extinguished."

1 . Crawley house fire Multiple fire crews were called to a derelict property in Crawley Photo: Eddie Mitchell

