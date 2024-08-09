Around 200 anti-fascist demonstrators had gathered in the city by 5pm.

Protesters have been reported chanting ‘Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’ and ‘There are more of us than you, and we are black, white, Muslim and we're Jews’.

These protests follow the tragic events in Southport last week – and the subsequent public disorder that followed in towns and cities across the country.

Here’s a selection of pictures, and a video, from this evening’s protest in Crawley, courtesy of our staff and Eddie Mitchell.

Follow our live coverage here.

1 . Crawley: Hundreds of protesters take to the streets – in pictures Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Crawley this evening (August 9). Photo: Staff

