Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomes over £1.1 million of Government investment to extend £2 bus fare cap across West Sussex

Millions of bus passengers across the country will continue to benefit from the Government’s £2 bus fare cap.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Supported by £200 million of Government funding, bus routes across the country will continue to cost passengers no more than £2 until October this year, and a further £300 million has been announced to protect vital routes and improve services.

This means millions of passengers will benefit from cheap travel, as the Government supports people with the cost of living and works to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, stop the boats and cut waiting lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Smith MP has welcomed £1,102,400 of Government funding for bus companies and West Sussex County Council to extend the £2 bus fare cap, as part of a £500 million investment to freeze bus fares nationally and improve vital local routes.

This ensures passengers can continue to ‘Get Around for £2’ while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Henry said: “Buses are vital to people across Crawley, helping people to access work, education, shops, and appointments. Keeping the cost of fares down will make a real difference to the lives of the millions of people who use them every day.

“I’m delighted the Government will be committing £500 million across the country, extending the £2 cap fare and protecting and improving vital local routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will help people to keep costs down, as Government works to halve inflation, grow the economy, and reduce debt.”

The Government is investing £200 million in extending the cap for single bus fares at £2 outside of London until October 2023, and then at £2.50 until 30th November 2024.

Although the initial cap – announced at the start of this year – was introduced as a temporary measure, the scheme has successfully encouraged many more people to use local bus services, benefitting local economies, supporting jobs, and helping passengers with the cost of living.

A further £300 million has been announced to protect routes and services that are relied on for work, education, medical appointments, and shopping. As part of this, local transport authorities will receive £160 million to improve fares, services, and infrastructure, while £140 million will directly support operators in protecting essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, said: “Taking the bus is the most popular form of public transport and millions of people rely on these vital services every day.