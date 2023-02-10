Crawley MP Henry Smith welcomes £1.3 million to improve housing support for drug and alcohol recovery in West Sussex

£1.3 million will be made available for housing support for people in drug and alcohol treatment in West Sussex

Henry Smith MP welcomes £1.3 million to improve housing support for drug and alcohol recovery in West Sussex

• Up to £53 million has been allocated to 28 local authorities across England to provide housing support to people in drug and alcohol treatment

• This will support a range of projects over the next three years such as training to help those dealing with trauma, women’s-only housing for those who have experienced domestic violence and support for those with cognitive impairments due to acquired brain injury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• It strengthens the Government’s commitment to reducing drug use, and improving treatment outcomes, as part of the Government’s 10 year drug strategy

Henry Smith MP has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Health & Social Care that £1.3 million will be made available for housing support for people in drug and alcohol treatment in West Sussex through a range of programmes.

This will include specialist floating support workers who will work with people in their homes and other community settings across West Sussex to support them into and to stay in substance misuse treatment pathways, and provide tailored support around people's accommodation needs.

This announcement forms part of the Government’s work to ensure people in alcohol and drug recovery will benefit from access to housing support, helping to break the cycle of addiction and improve health outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry said; “This £1.3 million to support drug and alcohol recovery throughout West Sussex will make a real difference.

“Specialist support workers and tailored help will improve people’s lives. This funding will assist people throughout the local area and will support the ambition of Government to reduce overall drug use.”

Treatment outcomes for people in drug and alcohol recovery are often improved by addressing their housing needs at the same time, providing additional support and stability. Up to £53 million has been allocated to 28 local authorities across areas of England with the greatest need. The funding allows for local authorities to create new housing support schemes tailored to meet local need.

Examples of how the funding will be spent include specialist housing caseworkers supporting people in drug and alcohol treatment to access and maintain safe and suitable housing. Support will also look to help people create sustainable and long-term recovery by maintaining independent living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Health & Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, commented: “We’re supporting those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction by addressing the link between improved treatment outcomes and a stable home.

“This £53 million funding, targeted to local authorities with the greatest need, will support the Government’s ambition to reduce overall drug use to a historic 30 year low.”

The Minister for Primary Care & Public Health, Neil O’Brien MP, said;

“Alcohol and drug dependence can have a devastating impact on the lives of people, their families and wider society. It is essential to break this cycle of addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad